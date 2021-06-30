Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
San Francisco Chronicle Levi Strauss & Co has renewed its lease for 355,000 square feet at the Levi’s Plaza office building in San Francisco The lease is the largest in San Francisco since the coronavirus pandemic struck The jeans company...
San Antonio Business Journal Navistar Inc is planning to start construction soon on a 206,000-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio that will house its new Advanced Technology Center The Lisle, Ill, truck manufacturer is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Red River Distribution has more than doubled the amount of headquarters space it occupies in suburban Dallas The transport and logistics company is leasing 133,500 square feet at 3401 Garden Brook Drive in Farmers Branch,...
Dallas Morning News Robinson Weeks Partners has filed plans to build a 410,000-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The Atlanta developer will start construction later this year at 4501 Cleveland Road, near Bonnie View Road It’s being...
Bisnow Peloton has signed a lease for 84,000 square feet at Hampton Gateway, a 159,000-sf industrial building in Capitol Heights, Md A venture of Pinkard Group and Columbia Real Estate Management delivered the warehouse last month Its remaining...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities is planning to develop a 160,000-square-foot office and life-sciences building in Malden, Mass, about seven miles north of Boston The Malden City Council recently...
Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
Charlotte Business Journal Madison Capital Group is breaking ground this fall on Madison County Farms, a 266-unit apartment property in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Antioch, Tenn The Charlotte, NC, company recently acquired a 14-acre site for the...