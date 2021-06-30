Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
Dallas Business Journal Red River Distribution has more than doubled the amount of headquarters space it occupies in suburban Dallas The transport and logistics company is leasing 133,500 square feet at 3401 Garden Brook Drive in Farmers Branch,...
Bisnow Peloton has signed a lease for 84,000 square feet at Hampton Gateway, a 159,000-sf industrial building in Capitol Heights, Md A venture of Pinkard Group and Columbia Real Estate Management delivered the warehouse last month Its remaining...
Denver Business Journal Beacon Capital Partners has agreed to pay $60 million, or $625/sf, for the Circa Building, a 96,000-square-foot office building in Denver The Boston investment manager acquired the property from a venture of Broad Street...
Real Estate NJ Atlantic Health System has signed a lease to fully occupy a 533,000-square-foot medical-office complex in Morristown, NJ The health system previously had occupied about 93 percent of the property’s space Harrison Real Estate...
Denver Business Journal Southern Land Co has broken ground on a 385-unit apartment project in Northglenn, Colo, about 14 miles north of Denver The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects units to be ready next year The property, at 1801 East 120th Ave,...
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
Charlotte Business Journal Ipex USA LLC has signed a lease for 200,213 square feet of industrial space in Charlotte, NC The Pineville, NC, company, a maker of piping and plastics, is taking its space at the Creekside Commerce Center on John Price...