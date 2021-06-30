Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
Dallas Business Journal Two limited liability companies have sold a pair of flex-warehouse properties in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price The properties are the 68,043-square-foot Shady Trail Business Center, at...
Dallas Business Journal Red River Distribution has more than doubled the amount of headquarters space it occupies in suburban Dallas The transport and logistics company is leasing 133,500 square feet at 3401 Garden Brook Drive in Farmers Branch,...
Dallas Morning News Robinson Weeks Partners has filed plans to build a 410,000-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The Atlanta developer will start construction later this year at 4501 Cleveland Road, near Bonnie View Road It’s being...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities is planning to develop a 160,000-square-foot office and life-sciences building in Malden, Mass, about seven miles north of Boston The Malden City Council recently...
Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
Charlotte Business Journal Madison Capital Group is breaking ground this fall on Madison County Farms, a 266-unit apartment property in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Antioch, Tenn The Charlotte, NC, company recently acquired a 14-acre site for the...
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
Dallas Business Journal The Meritex Co has bought a three-building industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Minneapolis company purchased the property, at 4400, 4450 and 4500 West Walnut Hill Road, from an affiliate of Hines of...