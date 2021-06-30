Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JT Capital has paid $29 million, or $224,806/unit, for the 129-unit Q at Maitland apartment property in Maitland, Fla, about eight miles north of Orlando, Fla The Austin, Texas, multifamily specialist...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $75 million of financing against the 359-unit apartment property at 300 East 34th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Kibel Co of New York, to retire $53 million of existing...
Crain’s New York Business Phipps Houses has obtained $217 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 1,150-unit Atlantic Chestnut affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
Dwight Capital has provided $345 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 254-unit Central Park Estates apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich The loan allowed...
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
HIG Realty Partners has provided $103 million of construction financing for the Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The property was developed by Index Investment Group of Jupiter, Fla, which was represented in the...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...