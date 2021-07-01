Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Commercial Observer Metropolitan Commercial Bank has provided $32 million of financing against two charter schools in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Barone Management owns the properties, the New Dawn Charter High School II and...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of a 108-unit apartment project at 202 East 23rd St in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan SMA Equities, which is constructing the 20-story building,...
Dallas Business Journal Work is expected to start in September on the Southton Lofts, a 239-unit apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that includes Waypoint Development of Dallas, 3LB Equites of Roanoke, Texas, and San Antonio investor Stuart...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $75 million of financing against the 359-unit apartment property at 300 East 34th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Kibel Co of New York, to retire $53 million of existing...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
San Francisco Chronicle Levi Strauss & Co has renewed its lease for 355,000 square feet at the Levi’s Plaza office building in San Francisco The lease is the largest in San Francisco since the coronavirus pandemic struck The jeans company...