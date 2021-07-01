Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 1,379 CMBS conduit loans with a balance of $253 billion mature through the end of next year, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The risk lies in the $148 billion, or 60 percent, of the upcoming maturities that are backed by...
Covid caused the largest ever spike in distress in the CMBS market But as the economy rebounds, the percentage of CMBS loans that cure should continue increasing the rest of the year Certain hotel markets will bounce back quickly, but many mall...
A total of 219 troubled CMBS loans with a balance of $34 billion were liquidated with losses last year That's the lowest annual volume since Trepp started keeping such records in...
Private-label CMBS issuance totaled $309 billion so far this year That's up from $265 billion a year earlier...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by just more than 4 percent last month, to $469 billion from $4885 billion in April, according to Trepp LLC It marked the eighth straight month that special servicing volumes...