Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has received $178 million of financing against the 404-unit Piazza apartment property in Philadelphia Natixis provided a $1349 million senior mortgage, while Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $431 million...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of a 108-unit apartment project at 202 East 23rd St in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan SMA Equities, which is constructing the 20-story building,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JT Capital has paid $29 million, or $224,806/unit, for the 129-unit Q at Maitland apartment property in Maitland, Fla, about eight miles north of Orlando, Fla The Austin, Texas, multifamily specialist...
Wells Fargo Bank and Credit Suisse have provided $335 million of financing against a fully-leased portfolio of 11 office properties with 17 million square feet in six states The properties are owned by Strategic Office Partners, a venture formed...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $75 million of financing against the 359-unit apartment property at 300 East 34th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Kibel Co of New York, to retire $53 million of existing...