Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $86 million of mortgage financing against the soon-to-be-finished Ray Hotel Delray Beach, with 141 rooms in South Florida The loan allowed the property’s developer, Menin Development Inc of Palm Beach, Fla, to...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of a 108-unit apartment project at 202 East 23rd St in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan SMA Equities, which is constructing the 20-story building,...
San Antonio Business Journal Nationwide is bringing its San Antonio corporate campus to the sales market The Columbus, Ohio, insurance and financial services company began occupying the 270,000-square-foot office property, near the intersection of...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 1,358 units in the Dallas area The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Dallas investor acquired the 522-unit Verandas at Timberglen in Dallas and...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
San Antonio Business Journal Navistar Inc is planning to start construction soon on a 206,000-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio that will house its new Advanced Technology Center The Lisle, Ill, truck manufacturer is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Two limited liability companies have sold a pair of flex-warehouse properties in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price The properties are the 68,043-square-foot Shady Trail Business Center, at...