Bisnow Insight Property Group is planning to build a 555-unit apartment project on the site of a former Macy’s store in Arlington, Va The Arlington multifamily developer is under contract to buy the store, at 685 North Glebe Road in the...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners has paid $100 million for the development site at 5601 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, Md, a Baltimore suburb Alcoa Corp, a Pittsburgh aluminum producer, was the...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has received $178 million of financing against the 404-unit Piazza apartment property in Philadelphia Natixis provided a $1349 million senior mortgage, while Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $431 million...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
San Francisco Chronicle Levi Strauss & Co has renewed its lease for 355,000 square feet at the Levi’s Plaza office building in San Francisco The lease is the largest in San Francisco since the coronavirus pandemic struck The jeans company...
Dallas Business Journal Red River Distribution has more than doubled the amount of headquarters space it occupies in suburban Dallas The transport and logistics company is leasing 133,500 square feet at 3401 Garden Brook Drive in Farmers Branch,...
Washington Business Journal Terramar Retail Centers is offering for sale the 100,064-square-foot Osborne Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro, Md The Newport Beach, Calif, company has hired JLL to market the retail property, which Terramar had bought...