Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Harbor Group International has sold the 700-unit City Center on 7th Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $22265 million, or about $318,071/unit The Norfolk, Va, investment manager sold the complex, which was built in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Foundry Commercial has paid $18 million, or about $12386/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot industrial building at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Orlando, Fla, company bought the warehouse property from a...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Multi Housing News UDR Inc has paid $170 million, or about $656,370/unit, for the 259-unit Brio Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The Denver REIT purchased the property from Su Development of Bellevue, which had built it using $656 million of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal LinkedIn Corp has paid $323 million, or $1,122/sf, for a two-building office complex totaling 287,644 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif The social media company bought the property, at 950, 1000 and 1020 West Maude Ave,...
San Antonio Business Journal Acme Development has sold The Heights at Converse, a 200-unit apartment complex in the San Antonio suburb of Converse, Texas The Tiburon, Calif, developer sold the property, at 7855 Kitty Hawk Drive, to Investors...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lynd Co has paid $408 million, or $174,359/unit, for the 234-unit Parc Place apartment property in Miami The San Antonio multifamily specialist bought the complex from Coastline Management Group of...
Bisnow Insight Property Group is planning to build a 555-unit apartment project on the site of a former Macy’s store in Arlington, Va The Arlington multifamily developer is under contract to buy the store, at 685 North Glebe Road in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has paid $1215 million for two apartment properties with a combined 504 units in suburban Charlotte, NC The Dallas REIT paid $58 million, or $241,667/unit, for the 240-unit...