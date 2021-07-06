Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided $20 million of financing against 26,000 square feet of retail condominium space at the 71-unit Prime LIC residential condo building at 22-43 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY Newmark arranged the fixed-rate...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 19 million square feet in Joliet, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Chicago developer is building the properties at 4300 and 3301...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lynd Co has paid $408 million, or $174,359/unit, for the 234-unit Parc Place apartment property in Miami The San Antonio multifamily specialist bought the complex from Coastline Management Group of...
Bisnow Insight Property Group is planning to build a 555-unit apartment project on the site of a former Macy’s store in Arlington, Va The Arlington multifamily developer is under contract to buy the store, at 685 North Glebe Road in the...
Boston Business Journal DivcoWest has broken ground on a 375,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Cambridge, Mass The San Francisco investment manager expects to complete the project in early 2023 The 10-story property, at 441 Morgan Ave, will...
Hartford Business Journal A partnership of Corridor Ventures and Lex-Laz LLC has broken ground on a 292-unit apartment project in West Hartford, Conn The property, which is being built on a 21-acre development site on One Park Road, formerly had...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners has proposed building three warehouses in Haslet, Texas, about 17 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The industrial project is being built on a speculative basis at the southeast corner of Avondale Haslet...