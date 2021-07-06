Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has paid $417 million, or about $8004/sf, for the 521,000-square-foot office and industrial property at 2728 Capital Blvd in Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the complex from SharpVue...
Cincinnati Business Center Milhaus is planning to build a 215-unit apartment property at 11911 Sheraton Lane in Cincinnati The Indianapolis developer is building the $406 million development on an 84-acre site that is 20 miles north of the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has purchased The Archer, a 304-unit apartment complex in Acworth, Ga, about 32 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, for $76 million, or $250,000/unit The New York investment manager bought the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Harbor Group International has sold the 700-unit City Center on 7th Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $22265 million, or about $318,071/unit The Norfolk, Va, investment manager sold the complex, which was built in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Foundry Commercial has paid $18 million, or about $12386/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot industrial building at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Orlando, Fla, company bought the warehouse property from a...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 19 million square feet in Joliet, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Chicago developer is building the properties at 4300 and 3301...
Bisnow Insight Property Group is planning to build a 555-unit apartment project on the site of a former Macy’s store in Arlington, Va The Arlington multifamily developer is under contract to buy the store, at 685 North Glebe Road in the...