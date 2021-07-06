Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...
The Real Deal Chetrit Group has provided $265 million of financing against two apartment properties, one completed and one under development, in Queens, NY Starwood Capital and BMO Harris provided a $225 million loan against the 481-unit Parkhill...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lynd Co has paid $408 million, or $174,359/unit, for the 234-unit Parc Place apartment property in Miami The San Antonio multifamily specialist bought the complex from Coastline Management Group of...
Boston Business Journal DivcoWest has broken ground on a 375,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Cambridge, Mass The San Francisco investment manager expects to complete the project in early 2023 The 10-story property, at 441 Morgan Ave, will...
Hartford Business Journal A partnership of Corridor Ventures and Lex-Laz LLC has broken ground on a 292-unit apartment project in West Hartford, Conn The property, which is being built on a 21-acre development site on One Park Road, formerly had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $595 million, or $216,363/unit, for the 275-unit Royal Athena apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has received $178 million of financing against the 404-unit Piazza apartment property in Philadelphia Natixis provided a $1349 million senior mortgage, while Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $431 million...
Lynd Co has paid $84 million, or $122,807/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 684 units in suburban Houston The San Antonio apartment owner bought the two properties – the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood in Humble, Texas, and the...