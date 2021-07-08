Log In or Subscribe to read more
The US hotel occupancy rate declined to 654 percent during the week through July 3 from 699 percent a week earlier, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company attributed the decline to the July 4th holiday It noted that the...
Dallas Business Journal HomeGoods has signed a 20-year lease to fully occupy a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas The Framingham, Mass, retailer is occupying its space at the 556-acre Carter Park East industrial development, which...
Dallas Business Journal Frito-Lay North America has agreed to lease more than 392,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Plano, Texas, snack manufacturer is fully leasing a newly built warehouse at the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Radian Group Inc is offering for sublease the 173,738 square feet of office space it occupies at 1500 Market St in Philadelphia The mortgage insurance company is moving to 550 East Swedesford Road in the Philadelphia...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...
The US hotel sector continues on its healthy recovery, with the national occupancy rate reaching 699 percent for the week through June 26, according to STR That’s the highest it’s been since the week of Oct 26, 2019 What’s more,...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield is considering departing the 156,282 square feet of office space that serves as its Manhattan headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas Toby Dodd, the brokerage’s Tri-State president, told...
Chicago Tribune Five Iron Golf, which offers golf lessons and an indoor golf simulator, is planning to open a second location in Chicago, at 11,000 square feet it’s leased at the Block 37 shopping mall The retailer already operates a location...
San Francisco Chronicle Levi Strauss & Co has renewed its lease for 355,000 square feet at the Levi’s Plaza office building in San Francisco The lease is the largest in San Francisco since the coronavirus pandemic struck The jeans company...