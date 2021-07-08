Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, has been slashed to $347 million from the $1017 million value pegged to it in 2012, when a $7119 million CMBS loan was provided against it The...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in June by $247 billion, or 527 percent, to $4443 billion, according to Trepp LLC That marked the ninth straight month that volumes had declined Loans against hotel and retail properties showed...
The $669 million CMBS loan against the North Riverside Park Mall in suburban Chicago, which has been in special servicing since August 2019, has been modified It becomes one of the few CMBS 20 loans to be modified into an A-B structure, as it's been...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The delinquency picture in the CMBS world continues to get brighter as the volume of loans that are more than 30-days late in June declined to $332 billion from $3349 billion in May, according to Trepp LLC...
Private-label CMBS issuance climbed in the first half of the year by more than 50 percent from last year's coronavirus-weakened pace, to $4626 billion That volume also topped, by 20 percent, issuance during the first half of 2019 When the...
A total of 1,379 CMBS conduit loans with a balance of $253 billion mature through the end of next year, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The risk lies in the $148 billion, or 60 percent, of the upcoming maturities that are backed by...
Covid caused the largest ever spike in distress in the CMBS market But as the economy rebounds, the percentage of CMBS loans that cure should continue increasing the rest of the year Certain hotel markets will bounce back quickly, but many mall...
A total of 219 troubled CMBS loans with a balance of $34 billion were liquidated with losses last year That's the lowest annual volume since Trepp started keeping such records in...
Private-label CMBS issuance totaled $309 billion so far this year That's up from $265 billion a year earlier...