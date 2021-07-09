Log In or Subscribe to read more
Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $11425 million for a portfolio of five grocery-anchored shopping centers with 700,073 square feet in the greater Philadelphia area The Lakewood, NJ, real estate company, which specializes in neighborhood...
Berkadia has arranged $255 million of mortgage financing for Park Newport, a 1,306-unit apartment property in Newport Beach, Calif The interest-only loan pays a coupon of less than 25 percent and allowed the property’s owner, investor group...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
American Assets Trust Inc has paid $125 million, or about $44643/sf, for Eastgate Office Park, a 280,000 square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Kennedy Wilson of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
Dayton Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has paid $186 million, or about $9538/sf, for Park North 3, a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Monroe, Ohio The New York REIT purchased the property from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The property, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...