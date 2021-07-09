Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Realterm Logistics has paid $164 million, or $25817/sf, for the District Business Center, a 63,523-square-foot industrial property in Washington, DC The Annapolis, Md, company bought the two-building property from Berkeley...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
Boston Business Journal KSL Capital Partners plans on renovating the 479-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambridge, Mass The Denver company will upgrade the property’s rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
REBusiness Online Davis Cos is set to break ground this month on Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical-office building in Maple Grove, Minn The Minneapolis company is building the two-story property on a 42-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground in September on the latest phase of the Empire West Business Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Dallas developer’s latest phase will consist of six industrial...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Karlin Real Estate and Trammell Crow Co is said to be buying the former 3M manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into an office park The Two Harbors, Minn, company previously had used...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties plans on building a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in Garden City, NY, on Long Island The New York company plans on demolishing the office building on the 65-acre development site, at 107 Charles...