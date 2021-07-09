Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
American Assets Trust Inc has paid $125 million, or about $44643/sf, for Eastgate Office Park, a 280,000 square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Kennedy Wilson of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Dayton Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has paid $186 million, or about $9538/sf, for Park North 3, a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Monroe, Ohio The New York REIT purchased the property from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The property, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
MG Properties Group has paid $1376 million, or $431,348/unit, for the 319-unit Victoria Arbors Apartments Homes in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
San Diego Business Journal FPA Multifamily LLC has paid $541 million, or about $231,196/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 234 units in Alpine, Calif, which is about 30 miles east of San Diego The San Francisco investor acquired the...
KSL Capital Partners has raised $753 million of equity commitments for its latest credit fund, exceeding its $675 million target The Denver investment manager itself committed equity to the vehicle, KSL Capital Partners Credit Opportunities Fund...
Voyager Pacific Capital is seeking $100 million of equity commitments for its latest real estate investment fund The vehicle, Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III, would target apartment properties – primarily workforce housing – across...