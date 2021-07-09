Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of C-III Capital Partners has paid $1853 million, or $255,586/room, for the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from DiamondRock Hospitality Co It funded its purchase in part with a...
Washington Business Journal Nuveen has filed plans to redevelop the 294,521-square-foot office building at 1616 Fort Myer Drive in Arlington, Va, into 691 apartment units The investment manager will add a residents’ lounge, rooftop swimming...
Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $11425 million for a portfolio of five grocery-anchored shopping centers with 700,073 square feet in the greater Philadelphia area The Lakewood, NJ, real estate company, which specializes in neighborhood...
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
American Assets Trust Inc has paid $125 million, or about $44643/sf, for Eastgate Office Park, a 280,000 square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Kennedy Wilson of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore...
Dayton Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has paid $186 million, or about $9538/sf, for Park North 3, a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Monroe, Ohio The New York REIT purchased the property from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The property, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...