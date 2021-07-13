Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the latest phase of the Sunnyvale Business Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas Local developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford are adding 200,000 square feet to the industrial...
Holladay Properties has broken ground on Lilac Station, a 118-unit apartment property in Lombard, Ill The South Bend, Ind, development and management firm is building the $30 million project at the corner of Main Street and Parkside Avenue, about 23...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Douglaston Development and Breaking Ground has plans to build a 900-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY It plans to break ground on the project in about two years The development will sit...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Two developers have filed plans to bring to more than 800 apartment units to Atlanta’s Midtown area Mill Creek Residential wants to develop a 30-story apartment property with 345 units at 180 10th St Its proposal...
South Florida Business Journal Lojeta Dania Partners LLC has proposed building a 124-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the city commission tomorrow It’s being planned for a 467-acre development site on the...
Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...
Dallas Morning News Whitestone REIT has purchased the 163,000-square-foot Lakeside Market shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Houston REIT bought the retail property, at 5801 Preston Road, from TriGate Capital of Dallas The...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that the California State Teachers’ Retirement System is offering for sale One American Center, a 503,951-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas Endeavor Real Estate Group has the listing for...
Houston Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the 131-room Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria Capri Hospitality Management of Tucson, Ariz, was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property, at 5160 Hidalgo St, was...