Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Two developers have filed plans to bring to more than 800 apartment units to Atlanta’s Midtown area Mill Creek Residential wants to develop a 30-story apartment property with 345 units at 180 10th St Its proposal...
South Florida Business Journal Lojeta Dania Partners LLC has proposed building a 124-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the city commission tomorrow It’s being planned for a 467-acre development site on the...
Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Sheldon Oak Central and Vesta Corp has proposed building a 161-unit apartment property in Hartford, Conn It is seeking approvals from local government officials to demolish an existing 64-unit complex, at 79...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Washington Business Journal Nuveen has filed plans to redevelop the 294,521-square-foot office building at 1616 Fort Myer Drive in Arlington, Va, into 691 apartment units The investment manager will add a residents’ lounge, rooftop swimming...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...