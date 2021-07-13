Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the latest phase of the Sunnyvale Business Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas Local developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford are adding 200,000 square feet to the industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is constructing three industrial buildings with a combined 699,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta real estate company is building a 213,000-sf property on FM Road 156 near Chaplin...
Dallas Morning News Whitestone REIT has purchased the 163,000-square-foot Lakeside Market shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Houston REIT bought the retail property, at 5801 Preston Road, from TriGate Capital of Dallas The...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that the California State Teachers’ Retirement System is offering for sale One American Center, a 503,951-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas Endeavor Real Estate Group has the listing for...
Houston Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the 131-room Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria Capri Hospitality Management of Tucson, Ariz, was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property, at 5160 Hidalgo St, was...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought a portfolio of 12 industrial properties totaling 582,803 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Philadelphia real estate investor bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of Fort Worth,...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Only 327 percent of employees in the 10 largest markets in the country worked from their offices for the week through June 30, according to Kastle Systems, a Falls Church, Va, company that installs security systems in office properties That is up...
Houston Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground in September on the latest phase of the Empire West Business Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Dallas developer’s latest phase will consist of six industrial...