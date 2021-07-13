Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has paid $125 million, or about $326,370/unit, for the 383-unit Laurel Apartments in Chandler, Ariz, which is about 23 miles southeast of Phoenix The San Diego investment company purchased the property from...
Mesa West Capital has provided $53 million of mortgage financing to fund Sares Regis Group’s $691 million purchase of the 240-unit Level at Sixteenth apartment property in Phoenix Sares Regis, of Newport Beach, Calif, had purchased the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Stellar Management and Imperium Capital has secured $900 million of financing against the 798,555-square-foot One Soho Square office property in Manhattan Goldman Sachs, Bank of Montreal and Deutsche Bank provided a...
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $63 million of financing for the 251-unit Oversea at Flagler Banyan Square apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla The five-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Dockerty Romer & Co of Delray...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...