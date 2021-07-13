Log In or Subscribe to read more
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
South Florida Business Journal Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has bought the 213-unit Soleste Bay Village apartment property in Miami for $5825 million, or about $273,474/unit The Dallas company bought the six-story complex, which...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $71 million, or about $269,962/unit, for Broadstone Trailside, a 263-unit apartment complex in Morrisville, NC The Boston investor purchased the property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, from Alliance...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $799 million, or $285,357/unit, for the 280-unit Kestra apartment property in Orlando, Fla It bought the four-story building from Epoch Residential of...
Charlotte Business Journal Northpond Partners has paid $154 million, or about $16211/sf, for Packard Place, a 95,000-square-foot office and retail building in Charlotte, NC The Chicago company bought the property, at 222 South Church St in the...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has bought McClurg Court Center, a 1,061-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood The sales price was not disclosed The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...