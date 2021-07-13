Log In or Subscribe to read more
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $1593 million of mortgage financing against Clearview Business Park, a six-building office complex with 379,220 square feet in San Mateo, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, allows the...
An affiliate of C-III Capital Partners has paid $1853 million, or $255,586/room, for the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from DiamondRock Hospitality Co It funded its purchase in part with a...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...