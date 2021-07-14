Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal A venture of Joseph Property Development and Cobalt Partners has proposed building a 267-unit apartment property at the corner of Loomis Road and Layton Avenue in Greenfield, Wis, which is about 11 miles southwest of...
Commercial Property Executive Mohr Capital has broken ground on a 596,400-square-foot industrial property at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nev The Dallas real estate investment company is building the property on a 396-acre site at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zagame Family Group is paying $42 million, or about $92552/sf, for the 45,380-square-foot office building at 1100 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The Australian company is buying the property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has broken ground on the 270-unit Palladium Simpson Stuart Apartments in Dallas The project is being built at 3440 Simpson Stuart Road near Interstate 20 It will cost $55 million to complete Its first units are...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the latest phase of the Sunnyvale Business Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas Local developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford are adding 200,000 square feet to the industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is constructing three industrial buildings with a combined 699,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta real estate company is building a 213,000-sf property on FM Road 156 near Chaplin...
Holladay Properties has broken ground on Lilac Station, a 118-unit apartment property in Lombard, Ill The South Bend, Ind, development and management firm is building the $30 million project at the corner of Main Street and Parkside Avenue, about 23...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Douglaston Development and Breaking Ground has plans to build a 900-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY It plans to break ground on the project in about two years The development will sit...