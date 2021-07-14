Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Schumacher Electric Corp is relocating its corporate headquarter to Fort Worth, Texas The company, a manufacturer of battery chargers, is taking space at 14200 FAA Blvd, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Its...
Dallas Business Journal FedEx has agreed to fully lease a 186,577-square-foot warehouse property at 1901 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The Memphis, Tenn, delivery company is taking its space in the Carter Distribution Center It will move into...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Only 327 percent of employees in the 10 largest markets in the country worked from their offices for the week through June 30, according to Kastle Systems, a Falls Church, Va, company that installs security systems in office properties That is up...
The US hotel occupancy rate declined to 654 percent during the week through July 3 from 699 percent a week earlier, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company attributed the decline to the July 4th holiday It noted that the...
Dallas Business Journal HomeGoods has signed a 20-year lease to fully occupy a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas The Framingham, Mass, retailer is occupying its space at the 556-acre Carter Park East industrial development, which...
Dallas Business Journal Frito-Lay North America has agreed to lease more than 392,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Plano, Texas, snack manufacturer is fully leasing a newly built warehouse at the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Radian Group Inc is offering for sublease the 173,738 square feet of office space it occupies at 1500 Market St in Philadelphia The mortgage insurance company is moving to 550 East Swedesford Road in the Philadelphia...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter School has signed a lease to fully occupy the 124,000-square-foot building that’s under development at 400 West 219th St in Manhattan Bolivar Development is building the eight-story property, which is expected...