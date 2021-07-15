Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $50 million of financing against a portfolio of 18 apartment properties with 149 units in New York City Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Nonghyup Bank has provided $653 million of financing against a portfolio of apartment and retail properties in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, Tavros Capital Partners of New York, to...
Los Angeles Business Journal Prana Investments Inc has paid $236 million, or about $233,663/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 101 units in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles The San Francisco investor acquired the properties –...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Asset Management has paid $36 million, or $266,667/bed, for the 135-bed Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property, at 2211 Emmons Ave, from...
Commercial Observer LaSalle Investment Management has bought the stake it didn’t already own in the medical-office building at 323 East 61st St in Manhattan in a deal that values the 74,112-square-foot property at $95 million, or $1,282/sf The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zagame Family Group is paying $42 million, or about $92552/sf, for the 45,380-square-foot office building at 1100 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The Australian company is buying the property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought Olympus at Rose, a 368-unit property in Dallas The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the complex, at Ross Avenue and McCoy Street, from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News MCR Investors has paid $94 million, or about $139,466/room, for a 674-room hotel portfolio in suburban Dallas, Houston and Seattle The seller was not disclosed The two Dallas-area properties, with about 260 rooms, are the...