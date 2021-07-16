Log In or Subscribe to read more
Las Vegas Review-Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $161 million, or about $22676/sf, for Bonanza Eastern Plaza, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company was represented in the transaction by...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $24 million of financing against the 160,000-square-foot office building at 235-245 Main St in White Plains, NY Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing, which will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Realty Income Corp has acquired the 48,319-square-foot retail building at 1995 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $1403 million, or about $29036/sf The San Diego REIT bought the property from Fortuna RXR LLC...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Investment Group, JJ Roma Investment Group and RJ Sunset Group has bought the Sunset Office Park in Kendall, Fla, for $165 million, or about $25159/sf A company managed by Barry Hechtman of Miami was...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty has paid $394 million, or about $17828/sf, for a 221,000-square-foot industrial building that’s nearing its completion in Hialeah, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the warehouse, on 114 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Severn Realty Partners has sold 576 Fifth Ave, a 78,564-square-foot office building in Manhattan, for $101 million, or $1,286/sf The New York family office, which had owned the 12-story building since...
Bridge Investment Group has acquired Broadmoor Village, a 348-unit apartment property in West Jordan, Utah The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Wasatch Property Group of Logan, Utah, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...