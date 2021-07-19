Log In or Subscribe to read more
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...
South Florida Business Journal Del Sol Realty Holdings LLC has sold the 180-bed Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami for $35 million, or about $194,444/bed The Nanuet, NY, company sold the property, which sits on 59 acres at 9869 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Mindful Capital Group has paid $1785 million, or about $11313/sf, for a portfolio of warehouses totaling 157,778 square feet in Oakland Par, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Delray Beach, Fla,...
Real Estate NJ Princeton University is offering for sale the 271-acre Princeton Nurseries development site along US Route 1 in New Jersey The university has Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which consists of 109 acres in Plainsboro, NJ,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is starting construction this month on a 755,928-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Jordon Perlmutter & Co has broken ground on HUB Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot industrial property in Centennial, Colo The Denver developer is building the property in two phases on a 22-acre site at 11213 and 11243 East Caley Ave, about 16...
Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...
Greystone has provided $112 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 93-unit South Shore Landing Apartments in Moorhead, Minn The loan self amortizes over 35 years and pays a coupon...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...