Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $424 million, or about $156,457/unit, for the University Apartments, a 271-unit property in Durham, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company bought the three-story complex, at 1505 Duke University...
South Florida Business Journal Del Sol Realty Holdings LLC has sold the 180-bed Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami for $35 million, or about $194,444/bed The Nanuet, NY, company sold the property, which sits on 59 acres at 9869 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Mindful Capital Group has paid $1785 million, or about $11313/sf, for a portfolio of warehouses totaling 157,778 square feet in Oakland Par, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Delray Beach, Fla,...
Real Estate NJ Princeton University is offering for sale the 271-acre Princeton Nurseries development site along US Route 1 in New Jersey The university has Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which consists of 109 acres in Plainsboro, NJ,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Foundry Commercial and Ascentris has sold a vacant 505,160-square-foot warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $438 million, or about $8671/sf CBRE Global Investors bought the building, which was completed as the...
Charlotte Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is starting construction this month on a 755,928-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Sudler Real Estate has bought two warehouse properties totaling 120,000 square feet in Tampa, Fla, for $1153 million, or about $9608/sf The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE Inc brokered the deal for the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...
Charlotte Business Journal XPO Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 639,800-square-foot industrial building in Statesville, NC, about 41 miles north of Charlotte, NC Lexington Realty Trust owns the property, at 2203 Sherill Drive, and was...