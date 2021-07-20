Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Aldon has paid $73 million, or about $235,484/unit, for Infinity at the Rim, a 310-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Washington, DC, multifamily owner bought the property, at 18130 Talavera Ridge, from DeBartolo...
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...
Crain’s New York Business Alloy Development has secured $240 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Alloy Block mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY Goldman Sachs, Related Cos and Ares Management provided the debt Plans for...
Charlotte Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is starting construction this month on a 755,928-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Jordon Perlmutter & Co has broken ground on HUB Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot industrial property in Centennial, Colo The Denver developer is building the property in two phases on a 22-acre site at 11213 and 11243 East Caley Ave, about 16...
Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build a 37-story residential building in downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is planning the 250-unit property for the site of the former Carmelo’s restaurant, at...