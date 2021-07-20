Log In or Subscribe to read more
CREC Real Estate, which specializes in buying value-add apartment properties in secondary markets throughout the country, is said to be raising its second investment fund The Columbus, Ohio, investment manager is said to be looking to raise $100...
Prado Group has raised $200 million of a possible $250 million for its Prado Alpha Fund, which is designed as a co-investment vehicle The fund will make investments in general partnerships, co-investments in GPs and direct investments Because of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group yesterday priced its initial public offering of common shares at $16, raising $300 million, before an overallotment option was exercised The capital raised gives the Salt Lake City...
MCA Realty has completed capital-raising for its first investment fund The Santa Ana, Calif, investor raised $50 million of equity commitments for MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund, through which it will pursue small- and mid-bay industrial...
Roxborough Group has raised $518 million of equity commitments, reaching the hard cap for its third value-add fund, which like its predecessors will pursue apartment, office, industrial and hotel investments The San Francisco investment manager,...
Boston Properties Inc has struck agreements with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, allowing it to accelerate its investment activity and leverage its capital in the class-A office market The Boston REIT, as well as CPPIB, which...
Real estate investment manager Bridge Investment Group is going public The Salt Lake City company, with nearly $26 billion of assets under management, including $76 billion of mortgages and $55 billion of apartment properties, relies on individual...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore It...
KSL Capital Partners has raised $753 million of equity commitments for its latest credit fund, exceeding its $675 million target The Denver investment manager itself committed equity to the vehicle, KSL Capital Partners Credit Opportunities Fund...