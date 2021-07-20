Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...
Crain’s New York Business Alloy Development has secured $240 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Alloy Block mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY Goldman Sachs, Related Cos and Ares Management provided the debt Plans for...
Real Estate NJ Princeton University is offering for sale the 271-acre Princeton Nurseries development site along US Route 1 in New Jersey The university has Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which consists of 109 acres in Plainsboro, NJ,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A partnership of ECI Group and Mercury Advisors is offering for sale Channel Club, a 21-story apartment building with 325 units in downtown Tampa, Fla CBRE Group has been tapped to market the property, which opened three...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $24 million of financing against the 160,000-square-foot office building at 235-245 Main St in White Plains, NY Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing, which will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
The Real Deal Angelo Rigas, a New York developer, has paid $30 million for 12 properties with a combined 73,104 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The seller was not disclosed The properties are all on Prospect Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $50 million of financing against a portfolio of 18 apartment properties with 149 units in New York City Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Nonghyup Bank has provided $653 million of financing against a portfolio of apartment and retail properties in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, Tavros Capital Partners of New York, to...