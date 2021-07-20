Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...
Accesso Partners, which in recent years has focused almost exclusively on the office sector, has moved into the multifamily sector The Hallandale Beach, Fla, investment manager, which owns 34 office properties with 146 million square feet, has...
High Street Residential has broken ground on Smith & Rio, a 310-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property is being built on a 34-acre site at 1979 East Rio Salado Parkway, about 11 miles east of Phoenix The five-story development will...
San Antonio Business Journal AACOG has bought the 104,608-square-foot office building at 2700 NE Loop 410 in San Antonio The association of local governments and organizations that serves its members through planning, information and coordination...
Dallas Morning News Kor Group has bought the 21-story Gables Uptown Tower in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL had brought the 196-unit apartment complex, at 3227 McKinney Ave, to the sales market...
San Antonio Business Journal Western Urban has proposed building a 15-story residential property with 255 units in San Antonio The project is being planned for development sites at 601 Dolorosa St and 322 West Commerce St It would include a...