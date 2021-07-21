Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News White Oak Partners has bought Elan Addison Grove, a 321-unit apartment complex in suburban Dallas The Westerville, Ohio, multifamily investor bought the property, at 4150 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, from an unidentified...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development is selling its 10 percent stake in Houston’s Bank of America Tower The New York affiliate of the Swedish construction company is selling the interest in the 35-story property to...
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co has filed plans to build a 400,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer wants to build the 25-story property as part of its Legacy business park It would be built...
Accesso Partners, which in recent years has focused almost exclusively on the office sector, has moved into the multifamily sector The Hallandale Beach, Fla, investment manager, which owns 34 office properties with 146 million square feet, has...
High Street Residential has broken ground on Smith & Rio, a 310-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property is being built on a 34-acre site at 1979 East Rio Salado Parkway, about 11 miles east of Phoenix The five-story development will...