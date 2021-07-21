Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal American Property Development is breaking ground next month on Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at the corner of SW 151st and SW 8th...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by L+M Development Partners has proposed building a 437-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The 15-story building, at 888 Fountain Ave, would also have 8,000 square feet of commercial space,...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal Co is planning to construct a 101,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The Boston developer recently acquired the development site for $745 million The site consists...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Kraft Heinz Co has renewed its lease for 162,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Aon Center The food company occupies five floors at the 83-story property Aon Center, at 200 East Randolph St, is owned by 601W Cos The...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...