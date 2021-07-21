Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal American Property Development is breaking ground next month on Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at the corner of SW 151st and SW 8th...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal Co is planning to construct a 101,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The Boston developer recently acquired the development site for $745 million The site consists...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Commercial Observer The 12,225-square-foot retail cooperative at 1235 Lexington Ave in Manhattan has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing, which comes with an asking price of $233 million The space is fully leased to Duane Reade...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...