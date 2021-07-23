Log In or Subscribe to read more
LNR Partners, which as special servicer is handling $100 million of mortgage debt against the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has placed the 11 million-square-foot retail property on the sales block It is said to have hired JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...
Rialto Capital Advisors was the most-active buyer of CMBS conduit B-pieces during the first half of the year, investing in the most subordinate classes of four conduit deals with a total balance of $413 billion The most-active retainer of risk was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, has been slashed to $347 million from the $1017 million value pegged to it in 2012, when a $7119 million CMBS loan was provided against it The...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in June by $247 billion, or 527 percent, to $4443 billion, according to Trepp LLC That marked the ninth straight month that volumes had declined Loans against hotel and retail properties showed...
The $669 million CMBS loan against the North Riverside Park Mall in suburban Chicago, which has been in special servicing since August 2019, has been modified It becomes one of the few CMBS 20 loans to be modified into an A-B structure, as it's been...