Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Dallas Morning News OHT Partners has started work on the 403-unit Lenox Lake Highlands apartment project in Dallas The property is being built as part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, which sits on 70 acres at Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street...
LNR Partners, which as special servicer is handling $100 million of mortgage debt against the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has placed the 11 million-square-foot retail property on the sales block It is said to have hired JLL Capital...
Dallas Morning News White Oak Partners has bought Elan Addison Grove, a 321-unit apartment complex in suburban Dallas The Westerville, Ohio, multifamily investor bought the property, at 4150 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, from an unidentified...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development is selling its 10 percent stake in Houston’s Bank of America Tower The New York affiliate of the Swedish construction company is selling the interest in the 35-story property to...
Commercial Observer The 12,225-square-foot retail cooperative at 1235 Lexington Ave in Manhattan has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing, which comes with an asking price of $233 million The space is fully leased to Duane Reade...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co has filed plans to build a 400,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer wants to build the 25-story property as part of its Legacy business park It would be built...
San Antonio Business Journal AACOG has bought the 104,608-square-foot office building at 2700 NE Loop 410 in San Antonio The association of local governments and organizations that serves its members through planning, information and coordination...