Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $59 million, or $219,330/sf, for the 269-unit Cielo Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the property from Trident Development of Saint Cloud, Minn, which was represented in the deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkview Financial has provided $34 million of financing against the Shops at Perry Crossing, a 600,000-square-foot lifestyle retail center in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield, Ind The Los Angeles...
Berkadia has provided $3331 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the construction of the 264-unit Midtown Station Apartments in College Station, Texas The property is being...
InTrust Property Group, which has purchased the 198-unit Atlas Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, has lined up $3525 million of financing The three-year loan was arranged by CBRE InTrust, a Newport Beach, Calif, investor, paid $4125 million, or...
The Real Deal Hudson Cos has secured $210 million of financing against the unsold units at the 134-unit residential condominium building at 1 Clinton St in Brooklyn, NY GDS Brightstar provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian Capital Group...
MetLife has provided $1431 million of financing against the 363-unit apartment building at 475 Clermont Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property's owner, RXR Realty of New York, to retire $125 million of construction financing issued by the...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...