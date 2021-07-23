Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services is building a 120,000-square-foot data center in Springfield, Va The affiliate of Amazoncom Inc will demolish the two office buildings on the site, at 7951 and 7961 Loisdale Road, about 15 miles...
Philadelphia Business Journal Landmark Properties plans on constructing the 280-unit Standard at Philadelphia student-housing property in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood The Athens, Ga, company recently bought the office building...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Multi Housing News Holland Partners is welcoming its first tenants to Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The eight-story complex is at 635 Pine Ave, about 24 miles south of Los Angeles and within walking distance of...
Real Estate NJ Prism Capital Partners has filed plans to build a dual-branded hotel with 266 rooms in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles west of Manhattan The seven-story building has been proposed for a development site near the intersection of Metro...
Crain’s Chicago Business Logistics Property Co has proposed building a 601,000-square-foot warehouse at the corner of North Elston and West Division streets in Chicago The two-story project’s 12-acre development site is near the...
Orlando Business Journal MCO Properties & Investments LLC is planning to build a 262,000-square-foot industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Lake Mary, Fla, company owns the proposed project’s 694-acre development...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...