Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Dallas Morning News Orangestar Property Advisors has bought the McKinney Corporate Center I office building, with more than 120,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Mineral Ridge,...
MSD Partners has provided $90 million of senior financing and Lionheart Strategic Management has provided $40 million of mezzanine financing to fund the construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel at 145 Bowery in Manhattan The property is being...
A venture of Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has secured $125 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 817 Broadway in Manhattan Ares Commercial Real Estate provided a $90 million mortgage, while Criterion Real...
A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...
Dwight Capital has provided $60 million of bridge financing against the Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The short-term loan, arranged by Greysteel, allows the property’s developer and owner, Texas...
BrightSpire Capital Inc, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, has provided $43 million of financing for the 104-unit BeLa apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s owner,...
The venture that’s redeveloping the Terminal Warehouse mixed-use building in Manhattan into 12 million square feet of office space has lined up $125 billion of construction financing for the project The venture is led by L&L Holding Co and...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...