Dallas Morning News Karahan Cos has proposed building a mixed-use project on more than 175 acres in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, dubbed North Fields, will have a mix of office, retail and commercial space, along with high-density...
Commercial Observer Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease for 82,000 square feet of retail space at 770 Broadway in Manhattan It will be the first store in Manhattan for the Rochester, NY, grocery chain Wegmans expects to move into the building in the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Chartered Development Corp and Granite Capital Group is planning to build Nova West, a 264-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo, about 30 miles north of Denver The $733 million project is being planned for a...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Allen Morris Co wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood The Miami company is planning the project for a one-acre site at 660 11th St NW, where a warehouse currently sits It...
Charlotte Business Journal Johnson Development Associates Inc has plans to build a 619,772-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The Spartanburg, SC, company is developing the two-building complex on a 925-acre site just off Old Dowd Road,...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management, a New York multifamily investor, has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent stake in 60 Manhattan apartment properties in a deal that values the 950-unit portfolio at $400 million, or $421,053/unit Brothers Eli...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...