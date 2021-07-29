Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties Inc plans to assume the $2023 million CMBS loan against 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan As reported, the Boston REIT has agreed to acquire the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Procaccianti Cos is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, the Hilton Suites Chicago Magnificent Mile to the CMBS trust that holds a $6997 million matured loan...
Two executives of the entity that owns a dozen medical-office properties in New Jersey and Florida, whose $7767 million of CMBS financing has been in special servicing for two full years, are alleged to have misrepresented the properties' financial...
A total of at least $12 billion of CMBS financing against eight regional malls matured in recent weeks without getting retired The number shows just how difficult it is for malls, particularly those anchored by Macy's, JCPenney and Sears, to attract...
LNR Partners, which as special servicer is handling $100 million of mortgage debt against the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has placed the 11 million-square-foot retail property on the sales block It is said to have hired JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...