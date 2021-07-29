Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Savage Properties has filed plans to build a 139-unit apartment property at 1558 Tremont St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer wants to demolish the existing three-story building on the development site, which is at the...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management, a New York multifamily investor, has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent stake in 60 Manhattan apartment properties in a deal that values the 950-unit portfolio at $400 million, or $421,053/unit Brothers Eli...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
The Real Deal Shorewood Real Estate Group has filed plans for a 125-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The six-story building, at 34-20 Junction Blvd in the borough’s Jackson Heights neighborhood, would include 108 parking spots The...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 501,000-square-foot industrial building at 3940 South Lakeside Drive in Waukegan, Ill The e-commerce giant is leasing the property from Bridge Industrial of Chicago The building...
Dallas Business Journal Alpha Furniture has inked a lease for 160,120 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Passaic, NJ, company is leasing its space at GSW Distribution Center 20 Stream Realty Partners...