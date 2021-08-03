Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Milwaukee Business Journal J Jeffers & Co has secured $356 million of financing for the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper building in downtown Milwaukee into apartments Busey Bank of Illinois provided a...
The Real Deal Floor & Décor has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet of industrial space at 4 Henry St in Commack, NY, on Long Island The flooring retailer is taking some of the space that Target once had occupied before vacating it in...
REBusiness Online A venture of Hubbard Street Group and Cresset Real Estate Partners has broken ground on Skye on 6th, a 309-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 26-story property is being built at the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield...
Houston Business Journal NewQuest Properties is breaking ground this week on the second phase of the Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston Plans calls for 200,000 square feet of retail space,...
Commercial Observer Lennar Corp is planning to build the 447-unit Paxton apartment property in McLean, Va The complex, at 1750 Chain Bridge Road, will include a conference room, business and fitness centers, swimming pool, co-working space and...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
Commercial Observer My Sales LLC has paid $25 million, or $37879/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot industrial building at 75 Onderdonk Ave in Queens, NY The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from Jason Richard Realty B6 Real Estate Advisors...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...