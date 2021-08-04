Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournals Pure Development has broken ground for a 280,000-square-foot industrial property at the Miami Valley Research Park in Dayton, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property for GE Aviation on a 53-acre site at 3155 Research...
Milwaukee Business Journal J Jeffers & Co has secured $356 million of financing for the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper building in downtown Milwaukee into apartments Busey Bank of Illinois provided a...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The 763-room Sheraton Atlanta Hotel has been brought to the sales market Arden Group owns the property, which sits on five acres at 165 Courtland St NE The Philadelphia real estate fund manager has hired JLL to market the...
Triangle Town Center, a 13 million-square-foot shopping mall in Raleigh, NC, is being offered for sale, three full years after its $1014 million of CMBS financing was transferred to special servicing as it wasn't going to be paid off at its maturity...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Endeavor Development and Calibogue Capital has broken ground on Zachary Distribution Center, a 172,224-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn Endeavor, of Edina, Minn, and Calibogue, of...
Easterly Government Properties Inc has acquired the 61,384 square-foot office property at 925 Keynote Circle in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, from a local investor group The three-story property, which was built in 1982, and is...
Cleveland Business Journal Midwest Development Partners has broken ground on Artisan Circle Square, a 298-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer is building the property at the corner of Chester Ave and Euclid Ave, five miles east...
The following item has been edited to explain the property’s 400 percent-plus increase in value in two years Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of SunTrust Equity Funding LLC has paid $722 million, or $48133/sf, for the...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...