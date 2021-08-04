Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Hilco Redevelopment Partners has filed plans to construct a massive mixed-use project on the site of the former Potomac River Generating Station in Alexandria, Va The development, at 1300 North Royal St, will have 2,000 apartment units,...
Real Estate NJ McGowan Builders is planning a 224-unit apartment property in Hackensack, NJ The project is being proposed for the site at 89, 93, 95 and 107-109 Anderson St It currently houses vacant buildings that will be demolished The project...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...
The Real Deal Hero Construction has lined up $195 million of construction financing from Metropolitan Bank for the 119-unit Modern apartment property in East Orange, NJ The 18-month loan was arranged by Progress Capital The five-story building, at...
REJournals Pure Development has broken ground for a 280,000-square-foot industrial property at the Miami Valley Research Park in Dayton, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property for GE Aviation on a 53-acre site at 3155 Research...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Milwaukee Business Journal J Jeffers & Co has secured $356 million of financing for the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper building in downtown Milwaukee into apartments Busey Bank of Illinois provided a...
Real Estate NJ Value Cos is adding 104 units to the 899-unit Gateways at Randolph apartment property in Randolph, NJ The Clifton, NJ, developer expects to break ground soon on the addition, which will consist of four residential buildings and...
REBusiness Online A venture of Hubbard Street Group and Cresset Real Estate Partners has broken ground on Skye on 6th, a 309-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 26-story property is being built at the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield...