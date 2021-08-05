Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume pf CMBS loans declined against in July, to $4404 billion, marking the slowest rate of decline since January The problem in the latest month were loans against retail properties A total of $1869 billion are now in special servicing, up 12...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans declined in July for the 13th straight month, to $3303 billion, from $332 billion in June, according to Trepp LLC The improvement would have been greater if not for the delinquent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Procaccianti Cos is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, the Hilton Suites Chicago Magnificent Mile to the CMBS trust that holds a $6997 million matured loan...
The Columbus, Ohio, REIT late yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas The company said the filing will allow it to restructure its corporate-level debt, giving Washington Prime the opportunity to de-leverage its...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Opportunistic investor Michael Ashner is taking a swing at CIM Commercial Trust Corp, a small REIT with a portfolio of 12 properties, including nine office properties and one hotel His Winthrop Capital...
Hospitality Investors Trust Inc, which owns 100 hotels with 12,421 rooms in 29 states, today filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Brookfield Asset Management, which four years ago...
Bryan Tower, a 1124 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, will be offered for sale at a June 1 foreclosure auction, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News The 40-story building, at 2001 Bryan St, serves as collateral for...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...